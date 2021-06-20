BBC News

Ashton crash: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash happened in Hurst Cross

A man has died in a hit-and-run crash involving a van.

The 56-year-old pedestrian was hit by a white Mercedes in Hurst Cross, Ashton-under-Lyne, shortly before 11:45 BST on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said. He died at the scene.

The van was later found abandoned in Park Road, Stalybridge.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.

Police urged anyone with information to contact them.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.