Ashton crash: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
- Published
A man has died in a hit-and-run crash involving a van.
The 56-year-old pedestrian was hit by a white Mercedes in Hurst Cross, Ashton-under-Lyne, shortly before 11:45 BST on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said. He died at the scene.
The van was later found abandoned in Park Road, Stalybridge.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.
Police urged anyone with information to contact them.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.