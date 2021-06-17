Manchester man, 19, charged with terrorism offences
- Published
A man from Manchester has been charged with a series of terrorism offences.
Wissam Tariq Mahmoud Ziad, of Central Avenue, Levenshulme, was arrested at his home by Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday morning.
The 19-year-old has been charged with encouragement of terrorism, dissemination of terrorist publications and support of a proscribed organisation.
He is due before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.
