Salford housing plans centred around Grade II listed mural
A Grade II listed mural saved from demolition a decade ago is at the heart of an affordable housing scheme plan.
The 1960s piece by sculptor Alan Boyson was spared from the wrecking ball when Cromwell Secondary School for Girls in Salford was knocked down.
If approved, the community-led project on Blandford Road would see the construction of 21 houses and 24 flats, with the mural as the centre feature.
Salford Council is expected to cover the upfront development costs.
The Tree of Knowledge mural contains water-worn pebbles from Ice Age deposits and ceramic fragments that were found on the site during the building of the school.
Stockport-born Mr Boyson designed the piece in 1962.
It was given Grade II listed status after some Salford residents protested to the council against the destruction of the work 10 years ago.
The new homes would be handed over to the Broughton Trust once they are built, to be run as community-led housing.
The charity has secured funding to cover the cost of the properties while Salford Council will receive government funding from Homes England, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Final plans for this site are expected to be submitted in the next few weeks.