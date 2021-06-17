Manchester Arena Inquiry: Bomber 'should have been identified as a threat'
Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi should have been identified as a threat on the night of the atrocity by those in charge of security, a public inquiry into the 2017 attack has found.
Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders found there were missed opportunities to prevent the "devastating impact".
He said it was likely Abedi would have detonated his device if confronted but "the loss of life and injury is highly likely to have been less".
Twenty-two people died in the bombing.
Hundreds more were injured when Manchester-born Abedi, who was of Libyan descent, walked across the foyer of the arena and detonated the bomb at 22: 31 BST on 22 May 2017.
