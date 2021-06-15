Covid: Wigan urgent care units 'struggle' with demand
- Published
Two urgent care units are "struggling to cope" with rising demand from people attending with minor illnesses, an NHS trust has said.
More than 14,000 patients attended Wigan Infirmary's A&E department and Leigh Walk-in Centre in May, the highest admission figure since 2015.
Many of those patients were "seeking assurance", the trust revealed.
The trust said it was the "sheer volume" of admissions with minor ailments which caused an issue.
Mary Fleming, deputy chief executive of Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, told a board that the hospital was able to cope with "genuine emergency demand".
However, it was the increase of patients and length of time they presented at A&E that was an issue for the two units, she said.
Almost one in five patients who visited A&E in May waited more than four hours, the LDRS reported.
"Since the relaxation of lockdown, we are struggling to meet the increasing demand of people attending with minor ailments which should be dealt with elsewhere," Ms Fleming said.
Ms Fleming told the board in May that A&E experienced a slight increase in admission rates, as expected, predominantly from the 50-plus age group.
She added the "flow" through the hospital was still good with a low discharge-to-assess rate, meaning most patients are discharged.