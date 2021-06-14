Dee Estuary kayaker dies after falling from boat
A kayaker has died after he fell from his boat and was swept away, police have said.
Merseyside Police said two kayakers were reported to be in difficulty in the Dee Estuary near Caldy in Wirral, at about 15:30 BST on Saturday.
The RNLI said one of the pair returned to shore unaided, but the second was airlifted to hospital in Liverpool after being rescued by the Coastguard.
A police spokeswoman said the man, who was in his 30s, died shortly after.
She said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin had been informed.
She said his empty kayak was found by West Kirby RNLI volunteers, but he had been located by the Coastguard's helicopter.
She added that the RNLI's hovercraft at Hoylake and inshore lifeboat at Flint were also launched to assist in the search.