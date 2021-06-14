BBC News

Beverley Scott death: Woman charged with murder

image captionBeverley Scott's body was found by emergency crews at a house in Holker Close

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a house.

Beverley Scott, 58, was found by emergency crews in Holker Close, Longsight, Manchester, at about 14:00 BST on Friday, police said

Cassandra Scott, of Holker Close, has been charged with the 58-year-old's murder.

She has been remanded in custody to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

Greater Manchester Police is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

