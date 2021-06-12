BBC News

Longsight murder inquiry after woman found dead in house

image captionThe victim was found by crews at a property in Holker Close

A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman's body was found at a property, police have said.

The 58-year-old woman was found by emergency crews in Holker Close, Longsight at about 14:00 BST on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson said the woman's family were "devastated".

"We're asking anyone with information to come forward - even the smallest bit may help with our investigation," he said.

