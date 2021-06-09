BBC News

Blackley rape: Boy, 17 arrested over attack on teenage girl

image captionPolice said the attack took place in a house near Blackley Recreation Ground

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl.

Greater Manchester Police said a 17-year-old girl was raped in a house close to Blackley Recreation Ground in Manchester on Sunday evening.

A force spokesman said it had been initially thought the attack happened in the park, but it was later established it took place at the house.

He said the boy had since been released on bail and the girl was continuing to receive specialist support.

