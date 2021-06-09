Manchester Arndale stabbings: Man charged after three injured
A man has been charged with wounding three people and attempting to wound two others at Manchester's Arndale Centre.
Two women and a man were treated in hospital after being stabbed at the shopping centre on 11 October 2019.
Raphael Chevelleau, of no fixed address, remains detained under the Mental Health Act.
The 42-year-old is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday.
He has been charged with three counts of assault and two counts of attempted wounding, relating to four women and one man aged 21-60, Greater Manchester Police said.
At the time of the attack the force said three people were taken to hospital, a fourth later went for treatment for a "superficial" injury and a fifth person did not require hospital treatment.
