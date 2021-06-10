Euro 96 photo exhibition on show at National Football Museum
With the hopes of the nation once again resting on the England team, fans are being given the chance to reminisce about the summer when football came home in a new photo exhibition.
'Still Gleaming' will showcase 18 classic images from Euro 96 at the National Football Museum in Manchester.
The exhibition has been scheduled by the museum to coincide with Euro 2020.
Among the classic tabloid images on show is a snap of Paul Gascoigne's famous dentist's chair celebration.
Other images on display include striker Alan Shearer scoring the opening goal against the Netherlands, Italian fans tucking into chips outside Anfield and England boss Terry Venables enjoying a press conference brew.
Euro 96 was on home turf for the Three Lions and fans enjoying the hot summer thought they were watching the team head to the final of a European Championship for the first time in their history.
However, they eventually lost a nail-biting semi-final to old rivals Germany in a familiar scenario for millions of England fans - an agonising penalty shootout.
Jon Sutton, the museum's head of exhibitions, said: "Still Gleaming looks at some of the most memorable moments from a nearly glorious tournament."
Fergus McKenna from Mirrorpix, whose pictures are going on display, said Euro 96 was "a glorious moment for English football".
"The sun shone, the goals flew in, the soundtrack was unforgettable and England, well, they nearly brought football home," he said.