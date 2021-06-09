Manchester Victoria: Two in hospital as underground fire halts trams
- Published
An underground fire near one of Manchester's main railway stations has left two engineers needing hospital treatment and nearby trams suspended.
A "fire in a pit" on Balloon Street, near Manchester Victoria, was reported at about 09:15 BST, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.
Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) said the fire was caused by a build-up of gas in an underground chamber.
North West Ambulance Service said the two people hurt had minor injuries.
Greater Manchester Police said the fire had caused an electrical fault, which had disrupted the nearby tramlines.
Trams running through the station have been suspended, causing delays and changes to services across the city region's Metrolink network.
'Safety checks'
A fire service spokesman said two engines "quickly attended the scene [and] an emergency isolation of overhead line equipment was carried out".
He said firefighters used breathing apparatus and extinguishers to tackle the fire, as well as carrying out safety checks of the surrounding area.
TfGM said while some tram services had resumed, disruption was expected to continue as work to restore a full service went on.
It added that customers could use tickets on Arriva, Diamond, First Manchester, Go North West and Stagecoach bus services and on Northern Rail services between Manchester City Centre and Altrincham, Didsbury, Manchester Airport, Rochdale or Ashton.