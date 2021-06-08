BBC News

Ambulance crash: Drink-drive arrest after Duckinfield collision

image captionThe ambulance service said it was looking into the circumstances of the crash

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a collision involving a car and an ambulance.

The crash happened on King Street in Dukinfield at about 01:00 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.

A spokesman for the force said: "At least one woman and three men made off from the car on foot following the incident.

"A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and driving under the influence."

North West Ambulance Service said it was looking into the circumstances of the crash.

