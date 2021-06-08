Manchester Windrush victim wrongfully pursued by government
- Published
A man who was affected by the Windrush scandal was "wrongfully pursued and threatened with deportation", the ombudsman has found.
Rupert Everett, who was originally from Jamaica, settled in Manchester in 1962 at the age of 19 until he died in 2019.
A critical Ombudsman report found he was legally in the UK and was a victim of Home Office "maladministration".
The Windrush scandal saw the government apologise for deportation threats made to Commonwealth citizens' children.
The Home Office has apologised over Mr Everett's case but his daughter said she was "desolate" her father was not alive to read the report.
The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman's (PHSO) investigation into Mr Everett's case found his passport was confiscated in 2015 and he was told he was living illegally in the UK and threatened with forcible removal.
It said Immigration Enforcement sent him a series of letters threatening to revoke his driving licence and send him to prison.
The PHSO report said he was told: "Your life in the UK will become increasingly difficult."
The government apologised in 2018 for the Windrush scandal which saw some British citizens with Caribbean backgrounds deported or threatened with it, despite having the right to live in the UK.
Mr Everett was able to provide evidence of his right to live in the UK and granted British citizenship in 2018 but died a year later aged 77, the report said.
The ombudsman found he had been "a victim of maladministration" and he should have never been contacted by Immigration Enforcement.
It criticised its "decision-making, record keeping, and complaint handling" and recommended the government apologise and pay compensation to his family as well as ensure the failings are never repeated.
"A well-loved father and grandfather spent the last years of his life in severe depression and anxiety because he was being wrongfully pursued and threatened by Immigration Enforcement," ombudsman Rob Behrens said.
Mr Everett's daughter Belinda said she was pleased the report recognised the "appalling and disgusting way he was treated".
She said her father was "very proud, outgoing and liked to travel" and the impact of having his passport and driving licence off him was "huge".
"My dad became very depressed and isolated himself," she added.
"He was a HGV driver for over 40 years and taking away his driving licence took his independence away."
A Home Office spokesman said victims of the Windrush scandal "faced appalling treatment and we are determined to right these wrongs".
"We are considering the ombudsman's findings and offer our sincere condolences to Mr Everett's loved ones for their loss," he added.
It said it had provided documentation to over 13,000 people confirming their status or British citizenship under the Windrush Scheme and offered almost £30m in compensation, adding £20.4m has been paid.