Manchester Arena Inquiry: Ambulance boss managing parking 'was not an error'
An ambulance commander who offered to help the only paramedic at the scene of the Manchester Arena bomb has told the attack inquiry that being put in charge of parking instead was not a mistake.
North West Ambulance Service's (NWAS) Derek Poland said he tried to support Patrick Ennis after the attack, but was told to be parking point officer.
He said that was the right decision, because he knew other help was coming.
However, he agreed that Mr Ennis being alone had been "unsatisfactory".
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more injured when Salman Abedi detonated a homemade device as crowds left an Ariana Grande concert at the venue just after 22:30 BST on 22 May 2017.
Mr Poland, an NWAS operational commander, told the Manchester Arena Inquiry that he had been on call on the night of the attack and had arrived at the venue at about 23:00.
He said he spoke to Dan Smith, who became the NWAS operational commander on the night, and Mr Ennis, who was the first paramedic to go into the City Room foyer, where the attack happened.
He agreed that it was an "unsatisfactory state of affairs" that Mr Ennis was the only paramedic in the City Room for a period of time, but after his offer to help at the scene of the attack was turned down, he was instead told to take the role of parking point officer.
He said he had been "needed to help set up command and control within the foyer".
Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, asked him if, bearing in mind that he knew Mr Ennis "wouldn't be able to cope on his own", did he think being given that role "was a mistake?"
He replied that it had not been, as he "knew others would be coming shortly afterwards".
Mr Greaney then asked if putting a "highly experienced" paramedic such as him "in charge of parking [was] the best use of your abilities and experience that night?"
Mr Poland replied that he believed it was, "because we need to get the vehicles to scene, we need to get the vehicles away from scene, we need to make sure the teams are briefed properly so that they can go and treat the casualties".
However, he said it was not satisfactory that only three paramedics had entered the City Room on the night.
"I think it needed more within that room but they needed to go in there together," he said, adding that none of those who were inside made him aware that they were struggling or needed more help.
Mr Greaney asked him if it was "not obvious someone in a command role ought to have gone into that room to find out how those three were coping?"
"Yes," he replied.
The inquiry continues.