Wigan teacher banned over fake qualification emails
- Published
An unqualified teacher has been banned after setting up fake email addresses in a "crudely executed fraud" to pretend she had a teaching degree.
Claudia Malley, 24, had studied for a degree at the University of Chester but only gained a lesser qualification.
She then told staff at St Mary and St John Catholic Primary School in Wigan she had an email from the university saying she was fully qualified.
A disciplinary hearing found her "serious dishonesty" was unacceptable.
The hearing heard Ms Malley began studying a BA Honours degree in Primary Education with Qualified Teacher Status in 2015.
She then started work as an unqualified teacher at the school on Standishgate in September 2018, while she continued her studies.
But when she attended her graduation ceremony on 5 November 2019, she received a Diploma in Higher Education after failing to meet the requirements of the degree programme.
Ms Malley told the school she had become fully qualified and claimed to have received emails from the university and Wigan Council to support her claim.
However, the school noted similar characteristics between the two emails - including font size, type and similar errors of grammar and punctuation.
It carried out an internal investigation and Ms Malley's employment was terminated and the police were informed.
The disciplinary panel concluded it was "most probable that the author of the emails was the same person".
She was found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and banned from teaching for three years.