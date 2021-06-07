Biker fights for life after police pursuit crash in Tyldesley
- Published
A man in his 20s is fighting for his life after coming off a motorbike while police were following him on off-road bikes.
He crashed in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester, on Sunday afternoon after ignoring a police order to stop.
He was being pursued by officers taking part in an anti-social behaviour operation.
Greater Manchester Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
A force spokesman said the man came off the bike on Shuttle Street at about 16:45 BST and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
PC John Cavanagh, from the force's serious investigation collision unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family who are understandably distressed whilst he fights for his life in hospital.
"A cordon is currently in place at the scene and we have referred the incident to the IOPC due to the police contact in the moments before this incident."