Manchester rape: Girl, 17, attacked waiting to meet friend
- Published
A teenager was attacked and raped in a park in Manchester while waiting to meet a friend, police have said.
The 17-year-old was assaulted at Blackley Recreation Ground off Cooper Lane at about 20:00 BST on Sunday.
Ch Insp Danny O'Neil said: "Initial enquiries suggest the girl was waiting for a friend she was meeting up with at the park when she was attacked."
She is being offered specialist support while detectives work to identify the attacker, police added.
