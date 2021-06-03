Rochdale Council ordered to pay mum who took in friend's child £22k
- Published
A council which asked a mother to care for a missing friend's daughter without offering any financial support has been ordered to pay her £22,000.
A ombudsman's report found the mum-of-four suffered "financial hardship" over Rochdale Council's handling the matter and felt the authority "tricked" her.
The council had insisted she was not entitled to claim fostering allowance for taking care of the teenager.
Following the report, the authority said it "apologised unreservedly".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the woman, known as Miss X, had complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) over the issue, which dated back to May 2017.
The LGSCO's report said Miss X's friend, called M in the documents, went missing, and her 15-year-old daughter, referred to as D, went to stay with her, while M's other children were cared for by a relative.
'Fault and injustice'
In the following July, the council began discussions about long-term arrangements for all the children and categorised D's situation as a private fostering arrangement, despite documents showing that was done without M's consent.
Miss X then indicated she was "struggling" for money and the council helped her to claim tax credits and benefits.
An interim court order then formally placed D with Miss X, but in late 2019, she learned that D's siblings were now being looked after by a foster carer, who was receiving an allowance.
She formally complained to the council about not having a similar arrangement in February 2020 and was told she had never been "assessed or approved as a foster carer" and so would not receive "financial support".
Considering her complaint, the ombudsman found she "was effectively an unpaid foster carer" and the council had neither communicated with her effectively or answered complaints adequately.
The report said that if the council had "responded appropriately", the "fault and injustice" may have been identified sooner.
The council has since agreed to make a back-payment of £22,114.86 for missed fostering allowances between 2017 and 2020.
A spokesman said the council "reiterate our apology to Miss X".
"We have made the required payment and have reviewed all similar cases since 2017 in line with the ombudsman's recommendation," he added.