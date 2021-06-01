Salford sex assault: Girl, 15, attacked in park by man who followed her
A 15-year-old was sexually assaulted by a man who followed her in a park.
Her attacker grabbed her from behind near the banqueting hall in Buile Park, Salford, at about 09:30 BST last Thursday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the "horrific" attack was reported on Sunday night "after the girl experienced a medical episode at home".
The suspect was described as black, in his 30s or 40s and wearing a black tracksuit and red beanie hat.
Insp Chris Horsfield said: "We're taking this very seriously and are following all available lines of inquiry to ensure the person responsible for this horrific attack is brought to justice."
