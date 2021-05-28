M60 fatal crash: Car chased by police drove wrong way on motorway
- Published
Two drivers have died in a crash after a stolen car being chased by police drove the wrong way along a motorway.
A BMW collided with a Vauxhall on the M60 while trying to escape Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on Thursday night, the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
The 18-year-old BMW driver and the 77-year-old driver of the Vauxhall were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The IOPC said an investigation into the crash had begun.
A spokesman said the black BMW was spotted by GMP officers on Altrincham Road in Baguley at about 22:15 BST.
He said after the car failed to stop, the officers pursued it first on to the M56 and then on to the M60.
The BMW left the motorway at Junction 27, but immediately turned back on to "the wrong side of the carriageway in the direction of oncoming traffic", he said.
It crashed into the Vauxhall a short time later.
The spokesman said GMP had informed the IOPC of the crash and an "independent investigation" began at 01:45.
"We believe that there may be some witnesses travelling on the road network who may have witnessed the pursuit," he said.
"In particular, we are keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation."
He added that "sadly, two men have lost their lives as a result of this collision [and] our thoughts are with their families at this time".