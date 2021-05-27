Greater Manchester Police chief vows to revive 'underperforming' force
Greater Manchester Police's new chief constable has vowed to turn the force's fortunes around after admitting it was "significantly underperforming".
Stephen Watson has taken over at the force, which is in special measures, after Ian Hopkins stood down.
GMP was scrutinised after a report revealed a failure to record more than 80,000 crimes in a year.
Mr Watson said he would quit if the force was not in a "demonstrably better place" within two years.
The 52-year-old, who previously led South Yorkshire's force, described GMP as a "sleeping giant", and said it was that which attracted him to the role.
'Deserve better'
He said he had "every confidence in the quality" of the team but added the force "needs to improve".
"I would say I don't think it fair to categorise the entire force as failing, what is clear is that the force is significantly underperforming to its potential," he said.
"Our people deserve better, and the public deserve better, and that has got to be our aspiration."
Mr Watson said he was confident he was "going to pull it off" because he was "surrounded by thousands of really good people who really want to make a difference".
He added: "If within two years this force is not in a demonstrably better place I'll have gone."
The senior officer also addressed the issue of racism in football after England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford said he had received "at least 70 racial slurs" following Wednesday's Europa League final.
"We need to ensure we have a real wrap-around with victims," he said.
"We must work with other colleagues and services to try and determine how this bile is being put into cyberspace."
However, he said the force "could not police all of cyberspace", and social media sites must take a "principle role" in preventing abuse.