Oldham riots: 'Long way to go' in healing racial tensions
- Published
The healing of racial tensions in Oldham has "a long way to go" twenty years after the town saw widespread rioting, a charity worker has said.
Violence between white and Asian youths broke out on 26 May 2001 after a gang pelted the Live and Let Live pub with stones and petrol bombs.
Nasim Ashraf was a witness and later co-founded a charity to help forge better relationships.
He said things were better but some tensions were still to be "demolished".
The unrest, which spanned three days, was the worst racial rioting seen in England in a generation.
Cars were torched in the Glodwick area and hundreds of young people clashed with police.
Outbreaks of violence continued for moths afterwards in other northern towns and cities including Burnley, Leeds and Bradford.
"My memories of that time were horrible. It was a terrifying experience," Mr Ashraf said.
He said there were many voluntary organisations created after the riots, including his own, the UK Education & Faith Foundation.
"Community cohesion events have really brought about change, because it got through to the people themselves rather than leadership," he continued.
"Schools and Oldham Council have also taken an active step in trying to integrate society."
He said volunteers going into schools and giving diversity training to teachers and pupils had "really worked".
He said he felt "problems had been tackled", but he had only seen perhaps about a 30% improvement in overall relationships since the violence.
"Tensions need to be demolished in a calm and strategic way. There is a long way to go," he said.
A 2016 report by Professor Ted Cantle pinpointed the cause of violence on communities living entirely separate or "parallel" lives.
Alan Kirkham, who owns an estate agents in Chadderton, has lived in Oldham all his life.
He said over the past 20 years more Asian families had moved to Chadderton and Royton, which has been a "gradual progression" to further equality.
He said he felt there was "more diversity and balance" among homeowners in the area.
Oldham College student Matthew Taylor also believes there has been a "significant improvement" in groups getting along.
"I think a lot more people are coming together and integrating now."
Another college student, Khusham Pervaiz., said: "When I moved to Oldham, there were a lot more Asian people living here than white people.
"But, I never found there was a change. I never look at people and think 'oh he is different'.
"If you are a human, you are a human."