Covid: Royal Bolton hospital taking 'urgent action' over virus
- Published
A hospital in Bolton has said it is taking "urgent action" to manage a surge in patients with Covid.
Royal Bolton Hospital said it had experienced "one of the busiest days we have ever had" and urged people to attend A&E only "if absolutely necessary".
The hospital said it was also placing an "increased focus on discharges to free bed space".
Bolton is among the areas hardest hit by the Indian variant of the virus.
The Greater Manchester town recorded 451 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 20 May, the highest in England.
Royal Bolton's deputy chief executive Andy Ennis said a number of patients were discharged overnight, but 41 patients with Covid remained on the wards, with eight in critical care.
On Monday people were attending "with a range of problems and staff are working very hard to ensure they receive all the care they need as quickly and efficiently as possible", he said.
Mr Ennis added: "Going into the bank holiday weekend and half term, which is always a busy time for the NHS, we anticipate this pressure continuing.
"As such we are taking urgent actions to ensure we can continue to manage this demand effectively.
"We urge the public to continue to take all necessary steps to protect themselves and others, follow the relevant national guidance, and to only attend our emergency department if absolutely necessary."
Last week surge testing was introduced in the town and a new vaccine centre opened for those working, living or studying in the BL3 and BL4 postcode areas, where the variant has been most prevalent.
The government has advised against travelling to Bolton and other areas hardest hit by the Indian variant unless necessary.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk