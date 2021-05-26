Farnworth crash: Driver dies and five others injured
A driver has died in a crash between two cars that left five other people injured.
Greater Manchester Police said the man's Fiat 500 collided with a Vauxhall Insignia at the junction of Albert Road and Long Causeway in Farnworth at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while five other people, aged between seven and 28, were treated for minor injuries.
The force has appealed for witnesses.
PC Andrew Nicholson said the crash "happened at a busy junction and we are hopeful that there are a number of people who may have witnessed [it]".
"Our thoughts remain with [the driver's] loved ones at this difficult time," he added.
