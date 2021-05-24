Rhys Thompson death: Fifth man held in moorland murder inquiry
A fifth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man whose body was found on moorland in West Yorkshire.
Twenty-nine-year-old Rhys Thompson's body was found in Rishworth, Calderdale, at 06:40 BST on 13 May.
Four men have previously been arrested and released pending further inquiries.
A 35-year-old man was arrested in Cambridgeshire on Sunday night and remains in custody, Greater Manchester Police said.
Relatives of Mr Thompson, from Moss Side in Manchester, previously described him as "warm-hearted" and a "devoted father".
Detectives believe he and three friends were involved in a disturbance in Crumpsall, Manchester, with another group of men before his body was found three hours later in Rishworth in Calderdale.
A post-mortem examination revealed he suffered serious head injuries after being struck with a weapon, police said.
