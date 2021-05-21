Cole Kershaw: Three men jailed for Bury boxer's murder
- Published
Three men have been jailed for murdering a teenage boxer who was shot in the chest while he was running away after a car chase.
Cole Kershaw, 18, was shot following a pursuit between two vehicles in Bury on 12 August and died later in hospital.
Kamran Mohammed, Mohammed Izaarh Khan and Khayam Ali Khurshid were convicted of his murder and jailed for life.
Manchester Crown Court heard the men were in a BMW that was pursuing a Ford Mondeo with Mr Kershaw inside.
Mohammed, 20, of Bury, who fired the fatal shot, was ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years in jail.
Khan, 22, and Khurshid, 29, both of Bury, will serve at least 24 and 27 years respectively.
Two shots were fired while the BMW was pursuing the Mondeo before a third shot hit Mr Kershaw in the chest after he and his friends got out of the car to try and escape.
Mohammed had been aiming for one of Mr Kershaw's friends after they had a dispute, Greater Manchester Police said.
Following a manhunt Mohammed was arrested two weeks later in Rochdale, Khan handed himself in and Khurshid was arrested in the Netherlands after fleeing the UK.
Raheem Hall, 19, of Heywood, had previously pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and was sentenced to four years in a young offenders institution.
Det Ch Insp Andy Butterworth said Mr Kershaw's family and friends had "experienced the most unbearable period of time since he was tragically killed last summer".
"All incidents involving the use of weapons are unacceptable, but the fact that a young man was murdered with a firearm on the streets of Bury is particularly shocking," he said.
"Cole was hit by the last of three shots that were fired, and on a summer's evening when young children were out playing on the street this incident could so easily have involved other young innocent members of the public and caused misery for their families too."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk