Stockport woman who groomed vulnerable boy for sex is jailed
- Published
A woman who secretly groomed a vulnerable boy with love letters and later had sex with him has been jailed.
Laura Bardsley started chatting to the boy online before inviting him to her family home and also taking him to a hotel for a night.
Police said she had pretended to be a positive influence on the child during coronavirus restrictions in 2020.
The 27-year-old of Reddish, Stockport, was jailed for six years at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
She admitted four charges of sexual activity with a child, harassment of a child and using an illicit mobile phone in prison.
Bardsley started communicating with the boy in June 2020 despite knowing he had a number of complex vulnerabilities, police said.
The messages later became sexual and she began sending him letters, inviting him into the family home she shared with her partner and children.
Police said she kept the grooming and sexual relationship secret but her letters were later found by the child's mother and Bardsley was arrested.
Det Mike Allen, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "Child sexual exploitation takes many forms.
"I'd like to pay tribute to the victim and his family for having the bravery to report this matter and have the willingness to give evidence.
"I hope this result has repaid their confidence placed in the authorities and provides them with some justice when coming to terms with these horrible crimes."
Bardsley also received a lifetime sexual harm prevention order and must sign the sex offenders register for life.