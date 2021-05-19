Chorlton crash: Boy, 12, critical after hit-and-run
- Published
A 12-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he was struck by a car that failed to stop in Manchester.
The child was crossing Barlow Moor Road in Chorlton when he was hit on the northbound carriageway on Tuesday at about 15:50 BST.
Greater Manchester Police said the car drove away and turned left on to High Lane.
The boy was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. No arrests have been made.
Police have urged witnesses or drivers with dash-cam footage to come forward.
Sgt Darren Hancock said: "Our inquiries are being made at great pace and we are working to identify the driver of the car that failed to stop.
"However, we do advise the person behind the wheel of that car to make contact with police so we can properly ascertain the circumstances of this serious incident."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk