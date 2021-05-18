Northwich railway station roof collapse disrupts services
A railway station has been closed after part of its roof collapsed, causing major disruption to rail services.
British Transport Police said the collapse at Northwich station in Cheshire happened at about 11:50 BST.
The force said there were not believed to be any injuries as a result of the collapse, but it had left a pile of rubble on one of the platforms.
Network Rail said there would be severe delays and cancellations in the area due to debris blocking the line.
"We're working with Cheshire Fire and Rescue service after a partial building collapse at Northwich station," a spokesman said, adding that "fortunately, no-one has been injured".
He said it was "too early to say what caused this", but investigations were "under way and the station is closed".
"We're sorry to passengers affected and ask anyone travelling in the area today to check National Rail Enquiries before they make their journey," he added.
Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury said he would be speaking to Transport Secretary Grant Schapps "as a matter of urgency" about what had happened, but the priority was "to make the area safe and get the trains running again".
