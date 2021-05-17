West Yorkshire moorland murder probe: Four men arrested
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man whose body was found on moorland in West Yorkshire.
Rhys Thompson's body was found in Rishworth, Calderdale, at 06:40 BST on Thursday.
His family said the 29-year-old, from Moss Side in Manchester, was a "sweet, funny, warm-hearted man" and a "devoted father".
The arrested men have been released pending further investigation.
Detectives believe Mr Thompson and three friends were involved in a disturbance in Delaunays Road in Crumpsall, Manchester, with another group of men before his body was found three hours later in Rishworth.
A post-mortem examination revealed he suffered serious head injuries after being struck with a weapon, Greater Manchester Police said.
Paying tribute to Mr Thompson, his family said he had "the biggest heart and loved his family and friends dearly".
"He would always help when he could, he was a beautiful soul," they said.
"We are heartbroken, his loss will change our lives forever. We cannot imagine a future without him."
Appealing for information about Mr Thompson's death, Supt Helen Critchley said: "This is a seriously complex investigation which involves detectives pursuing several lines of inquiry."
