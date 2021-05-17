Manchester Go North West bus drivers' strike called off
- Published
A long-running strike by bus drivers has ended after they voted to accept a deal to resolve a row over pay and conditions.
Members of the Unite union at Go North West in Manchester started an all-out strike on 28 February.
Unite said the firm had agreed to not use "fire and rehire" policy, a move it claimed would safeguard pay and conditions for thousands of employees.
Go North West said it was "pleased" an agreement had been reached.
Unite represents more than 400 drivers based at the company's Queens Road depot in Manchester.
Go North West operates 130 buses on 30 routes in Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Trafford and Warrington.
'Relief to thousands'
Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said the deal was struck with senior company representatives at Go North West's parent company, Go-Ahead Group.
Unite said the drivers now no longer stood to lose thousands of pounds in wages every year.
"We're delighted to have secured a clear commitment from the Go-Ahead Group that fire and rehire will never be used by them, bringing relief to thousands of workers who feared that they were next," Mr McCluskey said.
"This dispute should send a clear and unequivocal message to all employers that Unite will never accept fire and rehire for our members."
Go North West managing director Nigel Featham said he was "pleased" to confirm a new collective agreement had been reached ending the industrial action at the Queens Road depot.
He said it was a "positive outcome" for the depot, its employees and stakeholders following a period of "intense and productive negotiations".
The deal enabled the introduction of revised working practices "providing a solid foundation on which to build a sustainable future for the depot", he said.