Driver killed in Stretford crash after failing to stop for police

Published
image captionThe crash happened on Urmston Lane in Trafford

A man has died in a crash after failing to stop for police and hitting another vehicle in Greater Manchester.

The crash happened on Urmston Lane in Trafford at about 13:30 BST.

Greater Manchester Police said officers "spotted a suspicious vehicle and signalled for it to stop but it failed to do so."

A force spokesman said officers then lost sight of the car before before finding that it had crashed a short time later.

image captionPolice cars pictured at the scene in Trafford

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, police said.

The people in the second car suffered minor injuries.

