Driver killed in Stretford crash after failing to stop for police
A man has died in a crash after failing to stop for police and hitting another vehicle in Greater Manchester.
The crash happened on Urmston Lane in Trafford at about 13:30 BST.
Greater Manchester Police said officers "spotted a suspicious vehicle and signalled for it to stop but it failed to do so."
A force spokesman said officers then lost sight of the car before before finding that it had crashed a short time later.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, police said.
The people in the second car suffered minor injuries.