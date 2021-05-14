Murder probe after Manchester man's body found in West Yorkshire
- Published
A murder investigation has begun after the body of a Manchester man was found on moorland in West Yorkshire.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man, thought to be in his 20s, was found off Pike End Road, Rishworth, Calderdale at 06:40 BST on Thursday.
Detectives are linking it to a disturbance on Delaunays Road, Crumpsall, three hours earlier.
A post-mortem examination revealed that he suffered serious head injuries after being struck with a weapon.
A GMP spokesman said formal identification has yet to take place but the man is believed to be from the Moss Side area of Manchester.
Supt Rebecca Boyce, of GMP's City of Manchester division, said: "This is a very serious incident which has resulted in a man losing his life in what appears to be horrendous circumstances."
"I understand that this incident will cause concern within the local community, and I would like to reassure residents that we have a number of lines of enquiry which we are thoroughly investigating.
"We will also have an increased police presence in the area whilst we continue with our investigation," she added.
