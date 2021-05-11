Oldham death: Tributes to 'caring' gran found fatally injured
A grandmother who died after being found with serious injuries outside a home has been described by her family as the "epitome of caring".
Susan Booth, 62, died in hospital after she was found on Hillside Avenue in Shaw, Oldham, on 4 May.
Her relatives said "nothing was too much trouble" for the "much-loved" healthcare assistant, who "would help anyone who needed it".
A 62-year-old man has been charged with her murder.
'Deeply missed'
In a statement, the family members said they had been left "devastated".
"Mum was the epitome of caring, both in her professional and personal life," they said.
"She was dedicated to her three grandchildren, who were the light of her life and she will be deeply missed by all of us."
Ms Booth's colleagues at Royal Oldham Hospital, where she had worked for more than 20 years, also paid their respects.
Karen Coverley, director of nursing, said: "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of Susan.
"She was extremely well liked by colleagues and patients alike, and always so caring and compassionate in what she did."
Stephen Booth, 64, of Churchfields, Audenshaw, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court in July.