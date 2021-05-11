Covid: Andy Burnham calls for Greater Manchester over-16s to have vaccine
- Published
The mayor of Greater Manchester has asked the government for everyone over the age of 16 in the region to get a Covid vaccine to curb the spread of the Indian variant.
Andy Burnham said it came after a "worrying" spike of cases in Bolton among the under-25s which has seen cases double in a week.
Bolton Council urged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and tested.
Mr Burnham said the rise in the town was a "cause of concern".
With 133.5 Covid cases per 100,000 people in the week up to 6 May, Bolton has the second highest infection rate in England, according to government data.
Public Health England has also said the town has one of the highest rates of the India variant in the country.
Mr Burnham said the rise had been linked to international travel, particularly India, but there was also evidence of community transmission.
The Labour politician, who was re-elected as the region's mayor on Saturday, said he had asked the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to vaccinate everyone over 16 in the region.
The JCVI has been contacted by the BBC.
Bolton Council said rates in three areas - Rumworth, Deane or Great Lever - were "worrying" especially as the take up of vaccinations was 10% lower than the national average.
It said its vaccination bus was part of its plans to boost the vaccination take up.
The bus is currently based at Essa Academy where students have agreed to continue to wear face coverings when the rules relax on Monday.
Principal Martin Knowles said: "It means parents and carers are getting vaccinated which supports the students and enhances their learning.
"We are doing everything we can to protect each other."
Surge testing was previously introduced in Bolton in March after a case of the South African variant was found.
