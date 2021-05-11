Covid: Greater Manchester Police officers fined for lockdown breaches
Eleven Greater Manchester Police officers were caught breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules in the first year of the pandemic, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.
Details obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service showed a community support officer and four civilian staff also broke the restrictions.
The majority of the breaches were around illegal social gatherings.
Six of those caught between March 2020 and March 2021 were fined.
The force declined to comment.
The most common breach was attendance of an illegal social gatherings, which was recorded in 10 cases, but the GMP staff were also found to have visited people outside their support bubbles, attended work with Covid-19 symptoms and exercised at a gym.
Half of the breaches happened in August 2020, though the most recent was recorded in March 2021.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who has responsibility for the force as the area's police and crime commissioner, said anyone "caught breaching the Coronavirus Act should expect to face the consequences, no matter one's status or profession".
"We want to thank the public of Greater Manchester, the vast majority of whom have abided by various forms of often quite complicated restrictions on their freedoms for many months," he said.
"It is to their credit that the pandemic picture is now significantly better than it has been."
He added that Greater Manchester's emergency service personnel had "performed an invaluable public service throughout the pandemic", but the force "rightly prosecutes individuals caught breaking the law".
