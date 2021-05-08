BBC News

Elections results 2021: Andy Burnham re-elected as Greater Manchester mayor

image captionAndy Burnham will be the mayor of Greater Manchester for a second term

Labour's Andy Burnham has been re-elected as the mayor of Greater Manchester in a landslide victory.

The 51-year-old was backed by 67.3% of voters to continue as the region's mayor for another term.

Mr Burnham's popularity has seen him become the bookmakers' favourite to become the next Labour leader, even though he is not in the Commons.

Labour candidate Paul Dennett was also re-elected in the Salford city mayoral election, with 59% of the votes.

Mr Burnham won 63.4% of the votes cast in 2017 and turnout this year was up by about 5% on the last election, to 34.7%.

Mr Burnham's confrontation with the government over coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester last year saw him being dubbed "the King of the North" by one of the city's bars.

He also criticised the Tory government's initial response on financial support during last autumn's regional lockdown.

