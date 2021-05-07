Covid: Bolton surge testing to combat rise in infections
Surge testing is to be rolled out in parts of Bolton following a rise in Covid-19 infection rates.
Everyone living or working in the Rumworth, Deane or Great Lever areas is being urged to get tested.
Bolton Council's director of public health Dr Helen Lowey said the rising infection rate "is a reminder for us all that Covid-19 is still with us".
The borough now has the second highest coronavirus infection rate in the country, behind Hyndburn in Lancashire.
There were 245 positive tests in Bolton in the week ending 1 May.
The council is setting up mobile testing units at Memory Lane Wedding Venue, Gilnow Lane and Makkah Mosque in Grecian Crescent.
Home testing kits will also be available for collection and return at Deane Road Temple.
Health leaders said anyone with symptoms should book a test as normal and reminded residents to continue to use caution.
Surge testing was previously introduced in Bolton in March after a case of the South African Covid-19 variant was found.
