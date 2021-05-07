Oldham election results: Leader loses seat to independent
- Published
Oldham Council's Labour leader has lost his seat to an independent candidate from a newly-formed party.
Sean Fielding lost in Failsworth by 191 votes to Mark Wilkinson, of the Failsworth Independent Party, which gained 1,472 votes.
However, the Labour Party regained control of the council as a whole.
Mr Fielding, who had led the authority since 2018, was one of six Labour casualties in Oldham, where a third of the council was up for grabs.
The Failsworth Independent Party, which already counted independent councillor Brian Hobin among its ranks, also saw its candidate Neil Hindle unseat Labour incumbent Liz Jacques in Failsworth East ward.
Ms Jacques' husband Paul was ousted in the 2019 elections by Mr Hobin, who described it as a "fantastic" result to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In Stockport, the Liberal Democrats replaced Labour as the largest group and the Green Party won its first councillor.
However, the town hall remains in no overall control as no party has an overall majority on the 63-seat council
The Lib Dems could now lead a minority administration.
Labour also held onto power with no seats changing hands in Rochdale, the third council to count votes overnight.
