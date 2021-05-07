BBC News

Oldham election results: Leader loses seat to independent

Published
image copyrightLDRS
image captionSean Fielding had led the authority since 2018

Oldham Council's Labour leader has lost his seat to an independent candidate from a newly-formed party.

Sean Fielding lost in Failsworth by 191 votes to Mark Wilkinson, of the Failsworth Independent Party, which gained 1,472 votes.

However, the Labour Party regained control of the council as a whole.

Mr Fielding, who had led the authority since 2018, was one of six Labour casualties in Oldham, where a third of the council was up for grabs.

The Failsworth Independent Party, which already counted independent councillor Brian Hobin among its ranks, also saw its candidate Neil Hindle unseat Labour incumbent Liz Jacques in Failsworth East ward.

Ms Jacques' husband Paul was ousted in the 2019 elections by Mr Hobin, who described it as a "fantastic" result to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In Stockport, the Liberal Democrats replaced Labour as the largest group and the Green Party won its first councillor.

However, the town hall remains in no overall control as no party has an overall majority on the 63-seat council

The Lib Dems could now lead a minority administration.

Labour also held onto power with no seats changing hands in Rochdale, the third council to count votes overnight.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections

Note: This lookup covers national elections in Scotland and Wales, the Hartlepool by-election, as well as council and mayoral elections in England and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections in England and Wales. There may be parish council elections or council by-elections where you are. Check your local council website for full details. Last updated: May 7, 2021, 06:26 GMT

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.