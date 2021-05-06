Bolton dog attack: Man, 50, seriously injured
A man has been seriously hurt after he was attacked by a dog.
Emergency services were called to Yewdale Gardens, Bolton, shortly before 13:30 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.
A 50-year-old man was taken to to hospital with life-threatening injuries to his arm and face.
Police said the dog had been secured and inquiries were ongoing. Details on the type of dog and who owned it have not yet been released.
