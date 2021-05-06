Bolton stabbing: Family says boy's death 'could have been prevented'
A cousin of a 15-year-old boy who died after he was stabbed has said he believes his death "could have been prevented".
Reece Tansey was found with stab wounds on Walker Avenue, Bolton on Tuesday.
Jordan Coghiel, Reece's second cousin, said the boy's mother had called Greater Manchester Police (GMP) a week earlier after he was accused of breaking a car window.
Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Mr Coghiel said: "[Reece's death] could have been prevented if [police] did start going round asking questions and seeing who has come round.
"It could have got stopped if the police come knocking on your door."
In response to the claims, GMP said the investigation was ongoing and it would be "inappropriate to comment at this time".
A spokeswoman confirmed the case had not been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Mr Coghiel described Reece as a "good, loving lad" and said he was not a member of a gang.
He said his family was "broken" by his death and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
He said: "You wouldn't like it if it was your son or cousin.
"Just think if it was your own. You wouldn't like it."
"Please, please just get in touch with the police," he added.