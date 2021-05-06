Barry Bennell: Legal tests set for Manchester City civil claim
Eight men who have sued Manchester City in relation to being abused by paedophile Barry Bennell will have to overcome two legal tests, a judge said.
The men claim that Bennell, who is serving a 34-year jail term for abusing 12 boys, was working for the Premier League club when they were abused.
Mr Justice Cavanagh said the question of the case was whether the club was "vicariously liable" for his actions.
The men are claiming damages for long-term psychiatric injuries.
Bennell, 67, was convicted of abusing boys between 1979 and 1991 while at Crewe and Manchester City.
On Thursday, Mr Justice Cavanagh said there would be a two-stage legal test where a judge would have to decide whether the relationship between Bennell and Manchester City had been one of employer/employee or was "akin to employment".
He said a judge would also have to look at how closely Bennell's assaults had been connected with "acts he was authorised to do".
The men say Manchester City engaged Bennell to run "feeder teams" so that young talent could be spotted in advance.
Manchester City denies that Bennell was "its employee" or in a relationship "akin to employment" at "the material times", and denies that it is "vicariously liable for his actions".
The judge said the club accepted that in the 1970s, it had links to local scouts who identified promising young players for junior teams.
It accepted Bennell was a local scout for the club from about 1975 to about 1979, but said it "never employed" them.
"The defendant says that any link between Bennell and the defendant ceased in about 1978/79, when he ceased to function as one of its local scouts," Mr Justice Cavanagh.
However, the judge said the claimants contended the connection between the club and Bennell happened in the 1980s.
Seven of the men are also claiming damages for the "loss of the opportunity" to pursue a career as a professional footballer.
A trial is due to be held later this year.