Oldham death: Man charged with murder of woman

image captionThe woman was found seriously injured outside a house in Hillside Avenue and died in hospital

A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found with serious injuries outside a house.

The 62-year-old woman was discovered in Hillside Avenue in Shaw, Oldham, at about 20:50 BST on Tuesday and died later in hospital.

Stephen Booth, 63, of Churchfields in Audenshaw, has been charged with the murder of the woman, who has not yet been named.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Crown Court later.

