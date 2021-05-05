Reece Tansey: Two teenagers held on suspicion of boy's murder
Two boys aged 14 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager in Greater Manchester.
Reece Tansey, 15, was found with stab wounds on Walker Avenue in Bolton in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police said the schoolboy had knocked on a neighbour's door for help and later died in hospital.
Greater Manchester Police described the attack as "isolated and targeted" and said they were not searching for anybody else.
Friends of the teenager, who attended Harper Green School in Farnworth, released balloons in his memory on Harper Green playing fields.
In a statement on Tuesday, the school said his death was "a total tragedy".
