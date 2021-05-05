Wythenshawe park rape: Volunteers patrol area to 'make streets safer'
Thousands of people have joined a safety patrol group which aims to "make the streets safer" after a woman was raped by a group of men in a park.
The victim, aged in her 20s, was attacked in Kirkup Gardens in Wythenshawe in April.
Wythenshawe Safety Group is patrolling the area and offering to walk workers home and escort dog-walkers.
Robert Schofield who created the online group said he wanted to "stop people feeling scared".
No arrests have yet been made in relation to the attack.
Mr Schofield said he was "overwhelmed" after 5,000 people joined the group within days of setting it up on 20 April and there were now 30-40 volunteers patrolling the streets every night.
'Making a difference'
They have been visiting parks, bus and tram stops and escorting dog-walkers and shift-workers home.
The 34-year-old said he "felt compelled to do something" after being shocked by the "truly, disgusting" attack on a woman as she walked home.
The personal trainer said he was "very proud" of way the community had pulled together to "make it a safer place" and he felt they were "making a difference".
Volunteer Sue Waters spends an hour-and-a-half walking with other members of the group, sometimes waiting with young girls unable to get home, and said it was "nice to help out".
Megan Miller, who lives in Wythenshawe, said the volunteers' presence was "greatly appreciated".
"Despite awful events this truly shows the power of our community," she said.
The group was originally set up to only patrol the park but Mr Schofield said this was extended after people requested support in other areas.
"It is not a vigilante group; it is just a deterrence to prevent crimes from happening," he said.
He said volunteers were DBS checked, had training and he had taken advice from Greater Manchester Police (GMP).
Supt Richard Timson from GMP said officers were "leaving no stone unturned" investigating the "horrifying" incident.
He said the "best support" people could provide was to "share with us any information that could be relevant to this inquiry".