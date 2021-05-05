Oldham death: Man arrested on suspicion of woman's murder
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found with serious injuries outside a house.
The woman was discovered on Hillside Avenue in Shaw, Oldham, at about 20:50 BST on Tuesday and died later in hospital.
Greater Manchester Police said officers had been called over concerns for her welfare.
The 63-year-old man who has been arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in custody for questioning.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson urged anyone with any information to contact the force.
"A woman has sadly lost her life tonight and our thoughts remains with her family at this incredibly difficult time," he said.
"This is understandably a distressing incident for local residents, and I would like to reassure the community that although we currently have a man in custody, our investigation is very much still ongoing"