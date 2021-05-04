Man charged over Manchester United protest at Salford hotel
A man has been charged over a protest against Manchester United's owners, which took place outside a hotel where the team's players were staying.
The protest at Salford's Lowry Hotel was staged at the same time as one at United's Old Trafford stadium before the club's match on Sunday.
The game was later postponed after about 200 fans entered the ground.
A man from Manchester has been charged with throwing fireworks in a street and using threatening behaviour.
The 28-year-old, who was also charged with wilfully obstructing the highway, is due to appear before Manchester and Salford magistrates on 25 May.
Greater Manchester Police said the man's arrest, which was filmed and circulated on social media, had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to "ensure complete transparency and independence in this investigation".