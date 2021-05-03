Man charged after Hyde rape and another woman attacked
A man has been charged with raping a teenager and assaulting a woman who tried to stop him.
The 18-year-old has been charged with rape, attempted sexual assault, actual bodily harm and exposure.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the women were allegedly attacked near Mottram Road, Hyde, at 21:10 BST on Saturday.
The man, of Lumn Road, Hyde, also faces a charge of breach of court bail at Tameside Magistrates Court.
GMP said the woman who was sexually assaulted was in her late teens while a 19-year-old woman was attacked as she went to intervene.
