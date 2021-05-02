Man held after teenager raped and woman attacked in Manchester
A teenager has been raped and a woman who tried to intervene has been attacked, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said they were called to a disturbance near Mottram Road, Hyde at about 21:10 BST on Saturday.
They said the offender sexually assaulted a teenager before physically attacking an 18-year-old woman.
A man, aged 18, has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning.
Police said it had been a terrifying incident and commended the bravery of the young woman who intervened.
"Thankfully neither victim sustained serious injuries but both have been left incredibly shaken," a spokesman said.
Both victims are receiving specialist support.
Police said they were treating the attack as an isolated incident and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
